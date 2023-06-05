Video: Watch 'One Day More' at Broadway Backwards 2023

'One Day More' was set among a modern-day group of activists preparing for an equality march in Washington

By: Jun. 05, 2023

At Broadway Backwards 2023, 'One Day More' from Les Misérables‘ was set among a modern-day group of activists preparing for an equality march in Washington. The number featured Philippe Arroyo, Bradley Dean, Jeigh Madjus, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Chris McCarrell, Turner Riley, Alexandra Silber and Paul C. Vogt. The number concluded with Les Misérables‘ iconic group march as a giant Pride flag waved behind them. 

Watch the number below!

Broadway Backwards, the only annual LGBTQ+ celebration on Broadway, returned to the New Amsterdam Theatre on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Broadway Backwards favorite Jenn Colella returned for the third year to host the in-person event. She welcomed special guests F. Murray Abraham, George Abud, Philippe Arroyo, Corbin Bleu, Wayne Brady, Len Cariou, Bradley Dean, Dormeshia, Eden Espinosa, Robbie Fairchild, Barrett Foa, Adrianna Hicks, Robyn Hurder, Beth Leavel, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Bonnie Milligan, Jeigh Madjus, Chris McCarrell, Samantha Pauly, Anthony Rapp, Turner Riley, Lea Salonga, Kyle Scatliffe, A.J. Shively, Alexandra Silber, Ali Stroker, Paulo Szot and Paul C. Vogt.

This year's Broadway Backwards included performers from every new Broadway show currently running that has opened this season: & Juliet; A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Kimberly Akimbo; and Some Like It Hot.

It was produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and New York City's LGBT Community Center.

Broadway Backwards creator Robert Bartley returned to direct. Bartley, Lauren Gemelli, Robyn Hurder, Mimi Quillin, Adam Roberts, Luis Salgado and Tony Yazbeck were the show's choreographers. Music supervisors were Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Music directors were Nick Wilders and Nicholas Connors. Jeff Brancato served as production stage manager.



