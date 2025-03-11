Video: Watch Nicole Scherzinger Perform 'With One Look' From SUNSET BOULEVARD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Tuesday, Sunset Boulevard star Nicole Scherzinger took the stage on Good Morning America to perform her powerful rendition of the song "With One Look" from the hit Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Check it out now!

Scherzinger has received universal acclaim for her performance, with the Broadway production itself also receiving rave reviews. "Because it's such a modern, stripped down interpretation of this story, I don't have the security of the normal hair and makeup and wardrobe or lighting," the performer explained in an interview with GMA. "Because you don't have [all of that], you have to really lean into the audience and connect with them. "

It was recently announced that, following the closure of the production in July, Scherzinger will make her Carnegie Hall debut this October, which she also discusses in the interview. She also talked about Patti LuPone's enthusiastic comments about her performance. "For someone of her stature to even come and see her show and to give me such high praise is such a gift and I never want to let her down." Watch the interview portion below.

The Jamie Lloyd Company’s new production of Sunset Blvd. originated in London’s West End in the fall of 2023 and immediately grabbed the attention of theatergoers worldwide. The show went on to win a record eight Olivier Awards including Best Revival, Best Director for Lloyd, Best Actress for Scherzinger, and Best Actor for Francis.