Once Upon a Mattress runs through February 4, 2024.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Video: Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Up next at New York City Center, the Encores! season kicks off with Once Upon a Mattress, running January 24 through February 4, 2024.  Check out more clips of "An Opening For a Princess," "In a Little While," "Song of Love," and "Very Soft Shoes."

Sutton Foster (Princess Winnifred) and Michael Urie (Prince Dauntless) star in the beloved fairytale musical featuring music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay ThompsonDean Fuller, and Marshall Barer. The cast also features Nikki Renée Daniels (Lady Larken), J. Harrison Ghee (Jester), Cheyenne Jackson (Sir Harry), Harriet Harris (Queen Aggravain), Francis Jue (Wizard), and David Patrick Kelly (King Sextimus the Silent).

The ensemble includes Kaleigh CroninBen DavisGaelen Gilliland, Jaquez, Morgan MarcellAbby MatsusakaAdam RobertsRyan Worsing, and Richard Riaz Yoder.  

Led by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, the Once Upon a Mattress features a new concert adaptation by Amy Sherman-Palladino, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra.






Photos: First Look at Sutton Foster, J. Harrison Ghee & More in ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Photo
Photos: First Look at Sutton Foster, J. Harrison Ghee & More in ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Up next at New York City Center, the Encores! season kicks off with Once Upon a Mattress, running January 24 through February 4, 2024. Check out a first look at the cast in action here!

Video: Check Out Highlights From Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Photo
Video: Check Out Highlights From Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Check out footage from the Encores! production of Once Upon a Mattress!

VIDEO: Watch the First Day with The Encores! Orchestra for ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Photo
VIDEO: Watch the First Day with The Encores! Orchestra for ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Watch the 26-piece Encores! Orchestra, led by Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, play SHY in preparation for ONCE UPON A MATTRESS here!

Nikki Renée Daniels, J. Harrison Ghee, Cheyenne Jackson & More Join Encores! ON Photo
Nikki Renée Daniels, J. Harrison Ghee, Cheyenne Jackson & More Join Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

NEW YORK CITY CENTER announced additional casting for the first production of the 30th Encores! series, Once Upon a Mattress. Find out who will join the star-studded company!

