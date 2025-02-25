Video: Watch Merle Dandridge Sing 'We Raise Our Cups' in HADESTOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a first look at Merle Dandridge singing "We Raise Our Cups" in Hadestown on Broadway. She joined the cast as Persephone last week, alongside Daniel Breaker as Hades.

In the production, Dandridge reunites with her Once On This Island co-star, Hailey Kilgore. The musical also stars Carlos Valdes as Orpheus and Tom Hewitt as Hades. They are joined by Kay Trinidad, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as the Fates.

The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.