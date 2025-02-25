News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Watch Merle Dandridge Sing 'We Raise Our Cups' in HADESTOWN

Hadestown is now running on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

By: Feb. 25, 2025
Watch a first look at Merle Dandridge singing "We Raise Our Cups" in Hadestown on Broadway. She joined the cast as Persephone last week, alongside Daniel Breaker as Hades.

In the production, Dandridge reunites with her Once On This Island co-star, Hailey Kilgore. The musical also stars Carlos Valdes as Orpheus and Tom Hewitt as Hades. They are joined by Kay TrinidadJessie Shelton, and Brit West as the Fates.

The chorus of Workers is played by Emily AftonMalcolm ArmwoodTimothy H. LeeAlex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner BrownBrandon CameronKC Dela CruzTara JacksonMax Kumangai, and Tanner Ray Wilson

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown is currently being filmed in the West End, featuring the original cast members from the Broadway production. It made its long-awaited West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre, returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre, and the North American tour has just completed a 3-year run. Productions in Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam will open in Spring 2025. 


Videos