Video: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'So Big / So Small' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN

MAIRI DORMAN-PHANEUF: MUSIC OF BROADWAY FOR CELLO & PIANO was held at 54 Below on March 23rd.

Apr. 08, 2023  

On March 23rd, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, Broadway cellist of The Bridges of Madison County, Sunday In The Park With George, and Evita, returned to 54 Below with Music of Broadway for Cello and Piano. With her long-time friend Charlie Alterman on piano, she performed selections from her debut album and welcome Liz Callaway as her special guest vocalist.

Watch Liz Callaway, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, and Charlie Alterman perform "So Big / So Small' from Dear Evan Hansen at the concert below!

Featuring classic melodies by Alan Menken, Richard Rodgers, Stephen Schwartz, The Sherman Brothers, and Stephen Sondheim, Mairi creates a lush and romantic show highlighting some of the most beautiful music ever written for Broadway, while sharing stories from the nineteen Broadway chairs she's held in the last nineteen years! Don't miss this chance to enjoy an intimate evening of Broadway chamber music.

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off-Broadway appearances include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little and Brownstone. She recently starred in the one-person play "Every Brilliant Thing" at TheatreSquared. Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia, Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant. She received an Emmy Award for hosting Ready to Go, a daily, live children's program on CBS in Boston. Other TV credits include In Performance at the White House, Inside the Actor's Studio: Stephen Sondheim, The David Letterman Show and Senior Trip (CBS Movie of the Week.) Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Iceland, Vietnam, Australia, China and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams and the legendary Johnny Mathis. Liz has eight solo recordings: Passage of Time, The Beat Goes On, The Story Goes On: Liz Callaway On and Off- Broadway, Anywhere I Wander: Liz Callaway Sings Frank Loesser, Merry and Bright, The Essential Liz Callaway, Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas, and her newest album, To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim.



