SCHMIGADOON!
Video: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Perform the SWEENEY TODD-Inspired 'Worst Brats in Town' in SCHMIGADOON!

The first three episodes of the second season of Schmigadoon! are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Apr. 12, 2023  

In the latest episode of Schmigadoon, Kristin Chenoweth made her return as Miss Codwell, a new character inspired by Mrs. Lovett from Sweeney Todd and Miss Hannigan from Annie.

Watch Chenoweth sing "Worst Brats in Town," a parody of "Worst Pies in London" from Sweeney Todd, below!

The new episodes of Schmigadoon also features references to Hair, Company, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more. Check out all of the references in Schmigadoon! season two here.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" finds Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

Watch the performance here:





