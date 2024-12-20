Video: Watch Jessica Vosk Sing 'My Favorite Things/Carol of the Bells'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get into the holiday spirit with Jessica Vosk as she sings "My Favorite Things/Carol of the Bells". Watch the video here!

The New York Pops will ring in the holiday season with its annual concert tradition on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, featuring Jessica Vosk.

Jessica's new holiday album, Sleigh, on Concord Theatricals Recordings is out now, and features collaborations with Neil Patrick Harris, David Foster, Ariana DeBose, and Scott Hoying (Pentatonix).

About Jessica Vosk

Jessica Vosk is currently starring as Jersey in Hell's Kitchen on Broadway. Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for stirring roles on the musical theater and concert stage. Vosk made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled “My Golden Age.”

Vosk starred as the Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center. She also created the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Before that, Vosk finished an acclaimed run as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, having played the role for two years.

Vosk starred in New York City Ballet’s Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony; the recording of the concert was nominated for a Grammy. Her debut, Billboard-charting solo album Wild and Free was released in 2018 and was followed by 2020’s A Very Coco Christmas.