Video: Watch Highlights from HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway

Here Lies Love is now in previews and opens Thursday, July 20 at the Broadway Theatre.

By: Jul. 16, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 2 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 3 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

Click Here for More on Here Lies Love

A new trailer has been revealed for Here Lies Love, the musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’s astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution, with music by Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim.

Get a first look below!

Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson and additional music byTom Gandey and J Pardo, Here Lies Love is now in previews and opens Thursday, July 20 at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street).

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,”Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,”Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, also joins the cast for a special guest engagement this summer, performing for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award® nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle “G” Töngi is the show’s Cultural and Community Liaison.






RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: First Look at All New Production Photos From HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Photos: First Look at All New Production Photos From HERE LIES LOVE

All new production photos have been released for Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’s astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. Check out the all new photos here!

2
Apl.de.Ap of Black Eyed Peas Joins HERE LIES LOVE Producing Team Photo
Apl.de.Ap of Black Eyed Peas Joins HERE LIES LOVE Producing Team

Multi-Grammy Award winner Apl.de.Ap of Black Eyed Peas has joined the Broadway producing team of Here Lies Love. Learn how to purchase tickets to Here Lies Love!

3
Lea Salonga Makes an Early Debut in HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Lea Salonga Makes an Early Debut in HERE LIES LOVE

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Lea Salonga got an early start in Here Lies Love on Broadway! The Tony and Olivier Award winner, who was previously set to join the cast for a special guest engagement on July 11, appeared in the show on July 5.

4
Interview: Jasmine Forsberg Talks Making History With HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Interview: Jasmine Forsberg Talks Making History With HERE LIES LOVE

Read BroadwayWorld's latest Debut of the Month interview, featuring Jasmine Forsberg, who is currently making her Broadway debut in Here Lies Love on Broadway!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Here Lies Love Enamel Pin Set Here Lies Love Enamel Pin Set
Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee
Here Lies Love Keyart Magnet Here Lies Love Keyart Magnet
Here Lies Love Reversible Bucket Hat Here Lies Love Reversible Bucket Hat

From This Author - Show Highlights

Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory TheaterVideo: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZAVideo: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
Photos: First Look at Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZAPhotos: First Look at Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME on BroadwayPhotos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME on Broadway

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP Video
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Video
The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
LIFE OF PI
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You