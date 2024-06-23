Video: Watch Highlights from Day 2 of WEST END LIVE 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



West End LIVE, Europe’s biggest free musical theatre festival, transforming Trafalgar Square into an open-air theatre, concluded today 23 June, 2024.

Watch highlights from today's performances below, and check out yesterday's performances here!

The weekend's full lineup includes 42 Balloons, Babies The Musical, Back To The Future The Musical, Baga Chipz, The Baker’s Wife, The Book Of Mormon, Cabaret, The Choir Of Man, A Chorus Line, Closer To Heaven, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, DIVA: Live From Hell!, Dorian: The Musical, Emerald Storm, Fangirls, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, Frankie Goes To Bollywood, Disney’s Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, Heathers The Musical, I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Musical, John Owen-Jones, Kathy & Stella Solve A Murder!, Kiss Me, Kate, Les Misérables, Disney’s The Lion King, Magic Mike Live, Mamma Mia!, Marie Curie, RSC’s Matilda The Musical, Mean Girls, MJ The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mrs Doubtfire, Next To Normal, A Night With Janis Joplin The Musical, Operation Mincemeat, The Phantom Of The Opera, Queenz: Live In London!, Roles We’ll Never Play, Shantify – The Show, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Sister Act, Six The Musical, Standing At The Sky’s Edge, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York), Westway Music Presents, Why Am I So Single?, Wicked, The Wild Party, The Wizard Of Oz, You, Me & The Rest Of The World, and Your Lie In April The Musical.

All performances can be found here.

Disney's The Lion King

Heathers

Closer to Heaven

Standing at the Sky's Edge

Bat Out of Hell

The Wizard of Oz

Hadestown

The Baker's Wife

Mrs. Doubtfire

Marie Curie

Why Am I So Single?

The Barricade Boys

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Frankie Goes to Bollywood

Diva: Live From Hell!

A Night With Janis Joplin

Queenz

