Video: Watch Highlights from Day 1 of WEST END LIVE 2024

West End LIVE, Europe’s biggest free musical theatre festival, returned Saturday, June 22nd, transforming Trafalgar Square into an open-air theatre.

Watch highlights from the performances below!

All performances can be found here. Additional performances will be held tomorrow, June 23rd. For a full schedule, click here.

The weekend's full lineup includes 42 Balloons, Babies The Musical, Back To The Future The Musical, Baga Chipz, The Baker’s Wife, The Book Of Mormon, Cabaret, The Choir Of Man, A Chorus Line, Closer To Heaven, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, DIVA: Live From Hell!, Dorian: The Musical, Emerald Storm, Fangirls, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, Frankie Goes To Bollywood, Disney’s Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, Heathers The Musical, I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Musical, John Owen-Jones, Kathy & Stella Solve A Murder!, Kiss Me, Kate, Les Misérables, Disney’s The Lion King, Magic Mike Live, Mamma Mia!, Marie Curie, RSC’s Matilda The Musical, Mean Girls, MJ The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mrs Doubtfire, Next To Normal, A Night With Janis Joplin The Musical, Operation Mincemeat, The Phantom Of The Opera, Queenz: Live In London!, Roles We’ll Never Play, Shantify – The Show, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Sister Act, Six The Musical, Standing At The Sky’s Edge, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York), Westway Music Presents, Why Am I So Single?, Wicked, The Wild Party, The Wizard Of Oz, You, Me & The Rest Of The World, and Your Lie In April The Musical.

Disney's FROZEN

A Chorus Line

Wicked

Moulin Rouge!

Operation Mincemeat

Mean Girls

MJ

Cabaret

Book of Mormon

Sister Act

Hamilton

Phantom of the Opera

Les Miserables

Back to the Future

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The Choir of Man

Next to Normal

Fangirls

Six: The Musical

Why Am I So Single?

Magic Mike: Live

Mamma Mia

Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!

All additional performances can be found by clicking here.