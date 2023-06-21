Video: Watch Ellie Kemper Take Her First Broadway Bows in PETER PAN GOES WRONG

Last night, June 20, Ellie Kemper began her guest star run in Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway. Ellie will appear in the production through Sunday, June 25.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, opened in April and is on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) for a limited engagement through July 23, after which it goes to Los Angeles to play The Ahmanson Theatre from August 8 - September 10.

Ellie Kemper will next be seen starring in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Happiness for Beginners. She was seen most recently as co-host of “The Great American Baking Show” opposite Zach Cherry on the Roku Channel. Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, judges from the original British version, also took part in the series. Prior to that, she starred in the Disney+ feature Home Sweet Home Alone opposite Rob Delaney. Ellie starred in the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special” which was released in Spring 2020 as a conclusion to Tina Fey & Robert Carlock’s half-hour comedy for Netflix, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” She has received two Emmy nominations and two Screen Actor Guild nominations for her performance as Kimmy. Ellie portrayed ‘Erin Hannon’ on NBC's “The Office.” Kemper first gained attention with her one-woman show, "Feeling Sad/Mad with Ellie Kemper," at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater. She co-starred in Bridesmaids (Universal) and has also appeared in 21 Jump Street (Sony), Identity Thief (Universal), They Came Together (Lionsgate) and Somewhere (Focus Features). Ellie has written for GQ, Esquire, McSweeney's, The Onion, and The New Yorker, and her book of essays, My Squirrel Days, was published in 2018.