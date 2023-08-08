Video: Watch Danielle Wade Perform 'Get Happy' in SUMMER STOCK at Goodspeed

Filled with exuberant dance numbers and hits from the American songbook, Summer Stock will run through August 27.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

Corbin Bleu and Danielle Wade lead the cast of the world premiere musical comedy Summer Stock at Goodspeed Musicals. Filled with exuberant dance numbers and hits from the American songbook, Summer Stock will run through August 27 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

Check out first look video of the show's cast performing 'Get Happy' below!

Joe Ross is played by Corbin Bleu (TV: High School Musical; Broadway: Kiss Me Kate, Holiday Inn, Godspell, In the Heights). Jane Falbury is played by Danielle Wade (Broadway/National Tour: Mean Girls; North American Tour: Wizard of Oz).

Summer Stock features a book by Cheri Steinkellner. It is adapted from the 1950 MGM/Warner Bros. film Summer Stock by George Wells and Sy Gromberg. Music direction will be by Goodspeed's Resident Music Director Adam Souza (Goodspeed: Over 20 productions including Gypsy, 42nd Street, Cabaret, A Grand Night for Singing, Because of Winn Dixie; Broadway: Wicked, Kinky Boots). Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations will be by Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman (Broadway/Orchestrations: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony Award), The Producers (Tony Award), Fosse (Tony Award). Summer Stock will be choreographed and directed by one of Canada's most versatile and in-demand creative talents Donna Feore (Stratford Festival: Chicago, Billy Elliot; 5th Avenue Theatre: Broadway Vacation).

Forget your troubles-come on, get happy! The tradition of turning a barn into a theater finds fertile new ground in a joyous world premiere inspired by the classic Judy Garland-Gene Kelly movie. When theatrical Gloria invites fellow troupers to the family farm with the idea of putting on a show, her practical sister Jane is stubborn as a mule but relents because the farm needs work-and workers. Sisterhood, budding romance and a Broadway-bound musical are all at risk. But there's nothing like the sunshine of hits from the American songbook to chase all your cares away!

Summer Stock will run through August 27th, 2023. [Official press opening July 26, 2023.] Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at Click Here




