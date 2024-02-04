Video: Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today

Harmony plays its final performance today Sunday, February 4th.

By: Feb. 04, 2024

Video: Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today

In honor of the show's final performance on Broadway, watch Chip Zien perform Rabbi's final monologue from Harmony: A New Musical below! 

Harmony plays its final performance today Sunday, February 4th, and will have played 96 performances and 24 previews at the time of its closing. Harmony opened at the Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th St) on November 13, 2023.

Directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, the cast stars Chip ZienSierra BoggessJulie Benko, Allison Semmes, Andrew O’Shanick and the Harmonists: Sean BellDanny KornfeldZal OwenEric PetersBlake Roman, and Steven Telsey. They join the complete company which includes Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce LandryRhonnirose MantillaDaniel Z. MillerBenjamin H. MooreMatthew MuchaConstantine PappasKayleen SeidlKyla StoneBronwyn TarbotonKate WeslerStuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

Harmony, which is a New York Times Critic’s Pick, features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.

What happened next is the story of Harmony.

The music from Harmony lives on with the Cast Recording on Ghostlight Records available on Amazon and all streaming platforms.







