Video: Watch 10 of Carol Burnett's Best Musical Moments

Paying tribute to a beloved national icon for her birthday, NBC will celebrate Carol Burnett's illustrious career with "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love." The two-hour special will air Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will also stream next day on Peacock.

The evening will include musical performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, and more.

From her Broadway debut in "Once Upon a Mattress," to her iconic role as Miss Hannigan in "Annie," to her acclaimed sketch comedy series "The Carol Burnett Show," Burnett has provided audiences with many magnificent musical moments throughout her career.

Watch our favorite musical moments from Carol Burnett below, including videos from Annie, The Carol Burnett Show, Once Upon A Mattress, and more.

Watch Carol Burnett perform "Shy" from Once Upon a Mattress here:

Watch Carol Burnett and Jim Nabors perform songs from My Fair Lady, Bye Bye Birdie and more here:

Watch Carol Burnett perform "Ladies Who Lunch" from Company here:

Watch Carol Burnett perform "I'm Still Here" from Follies here:

Watch Carol Burnett and Julie Andrews perform "Old Friend" here:

Watch Carol Burnett perform "Little Girls" in Annie here:

Watch Carol Burnett, Tim Curry, and Bernadette Peters perform "Easy Street" in Annie here:

Watch Carol Burnett sing "Send in the Clowns" here:

Watch Carol Burnett and Jane Lynch perform "The Trolley Song" on Glee here:

Watch Carol Burnett perform "I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together" here: