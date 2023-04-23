Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch 10 of Carol Burnett's Best Musical Moments

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love will air on NBC on April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will also stream next day on Peacock.

Apr. 23, 2023  

Paying tribute to a beloved national icon for her birthday, NBC will celebrate Carol Burnett's illustrious career with "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love." The two-hour special will air Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will also stream next day on Peacock.

The evening will include musical performances from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, and more.

From her Broadway debut in "Once Upon a Mattress," to her iconic role as Miss Hannigan in "Annie," to her acclaimed sketch comedy series "The Carol Burnett Show," Burnett has provided audiences with many magnificent musical moments throughout her career.

Watch our favorite musical moments from Carol Burnett below, including videos from Annie, The Carol Burnett Show, Once Upon A Mattress, and more.

Watch Carol Burnett perform "Shy" from Once Upon a Mattress here:

Watch Carol Burnett and Jim Nabors perform songs from My Fair Lady, Bye Bye Birdie and more here:

Watch Carol Burnett perform "Ladies Who Lunch" from Company here:

Watch Carol Burnett perform "I'm Still Here" from Follies here:

Watch Carol Burnett and Julie Andrews perform "Old Friend" here:

Watch Carol Burnett perform "Little Girls" in Annie here:

Watch Carol Burnett, Tim Curry, and Bernadette Peters perform "Easy Street" in Annie here:

Watch Carol Burnett sing "Send in the Clowns" here:

Watch Carol Burnett and Jane Lynch perform "The Trolley Song" on Glee here:

Watch Carol Burnett perform "I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together" here:





Related Stories
Video: Chita Rivera Discusses Her Legendary Career and New Memoir on CBS Sunday Morning Photo
Video: Chita Rivera Discusses Her Legendary Career and New Memoir on CBS Sunday Morning
Watch Chita Rivera discuss her early life, career, and new book with CBS Sunday Morning.
Video: Watch Footage from Disneys AIDA in the Netherlands Photo
Video: Watch Footage from Disney's AIDA in the Netherlands
Watch the Dutch cast of Disney's Aida perform 'My Strongest Suit' and 'The Dance of The Robe.'
Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway
Prima Facie opens on Broadway tonight, Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Golden Theater (252 West 45th Street). Check out new production photos here!
Photos: McEntire, Hunt, Bareilles, & Holliday Visit SHUCKED on Broadway Photo
Photos: McEntire, Hunt, Bareilles, & Holliday Visit SHUCKED on Broadway
Reba McEntire, Sam Hunt, Sara Bareilles, and Jennifer Holliday visited Shucked on Broadway this week. Check out our photos here!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Watch 10 of Carol Burnett's Best Musical MomentsVideo: Watch 10 of Carol Burnett's Best Musical Moments
April 23, 2023

From her Broadway debut in 'Once Upon a Mattress,' to her iconic role as Miss Hannigan in 'Annie,' to her acclaimed sketch comedy series 'The Carol Burnett Show,' Burnett has provided audiences with many magnificent musical moments throughout her career. Watch videos of our favorite musical moments from Carol Burnett now!
RAYE Recruits Coi Leray for 'Flip A Switch.' RemixRAYE Recruits Coi Leray for 'Flip A Switch.' Remix
April 21, 2023

Co-produced by RAYE alongside Mike Sabath (Lizzo, Little Mix, Selena Gomez) and Di Genius (Beyonce, Drake, Burna Boy), the rousing remix finds the powerhouses combining forces for a dynamic must-hear collaboration.
Björk to Release 'the fossora remixes' Record Store Day 12” Double SingleBjörk to Release 'the fossora remixes' Record Store Day 12” Double Single
April 21, 2023

For Record Store Day 2023, Björk will release a double A-side 12” of her recent remixes by Sega Bodega (feat. Shygirl) and sideproject. ‘ovule ft. Shygirl (Sega Bodega remix)’ emphasises the track’s majestic percussive elements. Björk also collaborated with sideproject when producing some of the beats on ‘fossora.’
Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single 'Let Ha Go'Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single 'Let Ha Go'
April 21, 2023

Boasting boundless energy and rapid-fire lyrics, the melodic concoction showcases the young MC's unfiltered approach and undeniable suave charisma.'Let Ha Go' produced by MCVertt (known for Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock”) is accompanied by a striking video, which depicts the teenager's rise to stardom.
The Heavy Release Brand New Album 'AMEN'The Heavy Release Brand New Album 'AMEN'
April 21, 2023

AMEN was recorded at Rockfield Studios, produced with Tchad Blake (The Black Keys, U2) and engineered with Real World Studios’ Joe Jones. It writhes with seditious blues drama, soul and gospel passion, the crunch of prime hip-hop and garage punk’s visceral electricity. Watch the new music video now!
share