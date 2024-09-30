Video: WICKED's Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Take Lie Detector Tests

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wicked movie will be coming to theaters in just two short months! In a new video with Vanity Fair, the film's lead stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (also the October cover story) take the legendary lie detector test from the pop culture magazine.

Does Ariana believe the moon landing was fake? Who is Ariana's favorite collaborator thus far? Does Cynthia actually enjoy attending award shows? Has Ariana gotten any work done to her face? Does Cynthia ever have lazy days?

Find out all of this and more in the video!

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!