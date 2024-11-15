Video: WICKED Shares New 'Popular' Lyric Video with Corrected Lyric

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We have the corrected lyric! Earlier this week, the official Wicked movie account released a lyric video of Ariana Grande's rendition of the song "Popular" from the film. However, in the video, the "proper ploys" lyric was mistakenly labeled as "proper poise," a fact pointed out by Grande herself in the comments of the initial Instagram post. Now, an updated video has been released, featuring the correct lyric. Take a look at the side-by-side screenshots below and watch the new video here!

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!