Video: WE WILL ROCK YOU Preview Event in Stuttgart

We Will Rock You - The Musical will play at Stuttgart Stage Palladium Theater. Get a first look preview of the show here!

WE WILL ROCK YOU has been seen by more than 15 million fans in 17 countries to date. To date, around three million people have seen WE WILL ROCK YOU in Germany.

The futuristic musical comedy, which spans an arc in terms of content and visuals that is also reminiscent of QUEEN's legendary live performances, is considered a global phenomenon. Two dozen classics such as "I Want To Break Free", "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Don't Stop Me Now" and "We are The Champions" celebrate the career of one of the most brilliant rock bands of all time.