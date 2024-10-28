Video: Tony-Winner Leslie Odom, Jr. Performs the National Anthem At the World Series Game 3

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed performer Leslie Odom, Jr. brought his Tony and Grammy Award-winning vocal stylings to tonight's World Series match up between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Go inside the game in the video to watch the Tony-winning original star of Hamilton wow the crowd with his rendition of the national anthem.

About Leslie Odom, Jr.

Recognized for his work on the Broadway stage, on television, in film, and as a recording artist, Odom is a Tony winner, a Grammy winner, and a three-time Emmy Award nominee. For his critically acclaimed performance as legendary soul singer Sam Cooke in Regina King’s “One Night in Miami,” Odom was nominated for the Academy Award as Best Supporting Actor. He received a second nomination in the same year, as a songwriter, for co-writing the film's original song, "Speak Now." Odom is one of only four performers in history to be nominated in both the acting and writing categories in the same year. After his breakout role as Aaron Burr in the hit musical “Hamilton,” Odom has performed to sold-out crowds in hallowed halls around the country including The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, and Lincoln Center in New York City.