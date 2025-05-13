Video: Tony-Nominee Tom Francis Performs SUNSET BLVD. Title Song At NYC Piano Bar Marie's Crisis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, Marie’s Crisis Café regulars and tourists alike were treated to an unexpected thrill when Sunset Blvd. star Tom Francis showed up for an impromptu performance.

Followed by smartphones instead of the usual steadicams, Francis took over the space for an indoor rendition of his now-famed take on the title song from the musical. Watch the video!

Tom Francis can currently be seen on Broadway in his Tony-nominated performance as Joe Gillis in Jamie Lloyd’s bold reimagining of Sunset Blvd, opposite Nicole Scherzinger. His work in the production earned him the 2024 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical, helping the show sweep a total of seven Oliviers including Best Musical Revival.

Now reprising his role on Broadway, Francis has also earned recognition from the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League.