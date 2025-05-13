 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Tony-Nominee Tom Francis Performs SUNSET BLVD. Title Song At NYC Piano Bar Marie's Crisis

SUNSET BLVD. is now playing at Broadway's St. James Theatre.

By: May. 13, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Last night, Marie’s Crisis Café regulars and tourists alike were treated to an unexpected thrill when Sunset Blvd. star Tom Francis showed up for an impromptu performance.

Followed by smartphones instead of the usual steadicams, Francis took over the space for an indoor rendition of his now-famed take on the title song from the musical. Watch the video!

Tom Francis can currently be seen on Broadway in his Tony-nominated performance as Joe Gillis in Jamie Lloyd’s bold reimagining of Sunset Blvd, opposite Nicole Scherzinger. His work in the production earned him the 2024 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical, helping the show sweep a total of seven Oliviers including Best Musical Revival.

Now reprising his role on Broadway, Francis has also earned recognition from the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League.


TFCA Image

Best Touring Production - Live Standings

Wicked - 9%
Hadestown - 9%
Come From Away - 8%
Vote Now!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Sunset Boulevard Logo Magnet Sunset Boulevard Logo Magnet
Buy a Sunset Boulevard Logo Pin Sunset Boulevard Logo Pin
Buy a Sunset Boulevard Logo Beanie Sunset Boulevard Logo Beanie
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos