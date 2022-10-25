Video: Tim Liu & Jeena Yi On Audible Theater's GOOD ENEMY
Performances begin tonight, and the production will also be recorded and released globally on Audible.
Tim Liu and Jeena Yi, who star in in Audible Theater's Good Enemy which begins performances tonight, sat down with Richard Ridge to chat all about bringing this production to New York City and audiences around the globe.
Good Enemy is a new play written by Audible Theater Emerging Playwright Yilong Liu and directed by Obie Award winner Chay Yew. Performances of the limited five-week-only engagement begin Tuesday, October 25 with an official opening on Sunday, November 6 at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.
The cast includes Ron Domingo (The American Pilot, "As The World Turns"), Tim Liu ("Nepotism"), Geena Quintos (Soft Power, Emojiland), Alec Silver (Temping), Ryan Spahn (Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow), Jeena Yi (Network, Somebody's Daughter), and Obie Award winner Francis Jue.
A father learns that closing the door to his past means shutting his daughter out in Good Enemy, Yilong Liu's haunting and hopeful new play. When Howard (Francis Jue) makes a surprise cross-country trip to visit his college-age, Tik Tok-loving daughter, he's forced to confront the realities of their relationship and the rift between them-a rift caused by Howard's refusal to face memories of his life as a young man in China. In a smart, thrilling story that deftly weaves two generations and two continents amidst sweeping social changes, Good Enemy explores the power of human connections...affirming that no one lives an "ordinary" life, no matter how hard they might try.
Good Enemy features scenic design by Junghyun Georgia Lee, costume design by Mel Ng, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and fight/intimacy direction by Dave Anzuelo/Unkle Dave's Fight-House. Casting by X Casting Victor Vazquez, CSA. Merrick AB Williams is the production stage manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Andy Jones and Jonathan Whitton.
Good Enemy will also be released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.
Tickets from $35 for Good Enemy are on sale now.
