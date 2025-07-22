Video: The Muny DEAR EVAN HANSEN Star Michael Fabisch Performs 'For Forever'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Muny has released a first look at its upcoming production of Dear Evan Hansen, which makes its Muny and Midwest regional premiere July 28-Aug. 3 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. Watch video of the show's title star, Michael Fabisch, performing the song, "For Forever" here!

Jackie Burns (Heidi Hansen), Maggie Lakis (Cynthia Murphy), Rob McClure (Larry Murphy), Afra Sophia Tully (Zoe Murphy), Joshua Bess (Connor Murphy), Bryan Munar (Jared Kleinman) and Savy Jackson (Alana Beck) are Kaley Bender, Vera Brown, Alex Daspit, Samuel Gerber, Josh Hoon Lee, Spencer Davis Milford, Zoë Brooke Reed, Gabi Stapula, Essence Anisa Tyler and Oscar Williams (Understudy for Evan Hansen).

The company will be joined by the Muny Teens Youth Ensemble, as well as the 12 selected Muny Summer Intensive participants.

The creative team for Dear Evan Hansen is led by Rob Ruggiero (director), Beth Crandall (choreographer) and Roberto Sinha (music director/conductor).

The design and Production Team includes Michael Schweikardt (scenic designer); Joseph Shrope (Costume Designer); Rob Denton (lighting designer); John Shivers and David Patridge (sound designers); Kevan Loney (video designer); J. Jared Janas (wig designer); The Telsey Office, Rashad Naylor, CSA (casting); Gabi Stapula (associate choreographer); and Bonnie Panson (production stage manager).