Video: The Muny Releases Teaser for Disney's FROZEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Muny has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming production of Disney's Frozen, which will run July 6 through July 14 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park as part of their Season 107. See the video here!

Cast for the show includes Patti Murin (Anna), Hannah Corneau (Elsa), Jelani Remy (Kristoff), Bobby Conte (Hans), Kennedy Kanagawa (Olaf), Andrew A. Cano (Sven), Jared Gertner (Weselton), Maliah Strawbridge (Young Elsa) and Isla Turner (Young Anna), Bri Arcangioli, Kaley Bender, Matthew Davies, Kylie Edwards, Caroline Geringer, Jack Gimpel, Gabriel Kearns, Ryan Lambert, Samantha Littleford, Nathaniel Mahone, Ruben Guadalupe Medina-Perez, Katerina V. Papacostas, Coty Perno, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Ann Sanders, Mark Saunders, Leann Schuering, Gordon Semeatu, Kelly Sheehan, Cecilia Snow, Chris Stevens, Meridien Terrell and Jonah D. Winston.

The creative team for Disney's Frozen is led by John Tartaglia (director), Patrick O'Neill (choreographer) and Darryl Archibald (music director/conductor).