News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: The Cast of THE OUTSIDERS Perform Medley on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

A new block of tickets for the Tony-Award winning musical have just been released through July 6, 2025.

By: Aug. 06, 2024
The Outsiders Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets Tickes from: $67
Cast
Photos
Videos
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




The cast of the Tony Award-winning musical The Outsiders appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, their first television appearance since winning the coveted Best Musical award in June.

On the show, Brody Grant, Sky Lakota-Lynch, and more performed a medley consisting of the first two songs in the show, "Tulsa '67" and "Grease Got a Hold."

Watch the performance now!

The new musical is based on the classic novel by S. E. Hinton and features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

The cast is led by Brody Grant as Ponyboy and also includes Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon, and Dan Berry as Paul Holden. The company also includes Jordan ChinMilena J. ComeauBarton CowperthwaiteTilly Evans-KruegerHenry GendronRJ HigtonWonza JohnsonSean Harrison JonesMaggie KuntzRenni Anthony MageeSarahGrace MarianiMelody RoseJosh StroblVictor Carrillo TraceyTrevor Wayne.

It is currently playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. A new block of tickets has recently been released for performances through July 6, 2025.





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Outsiders Logo Magnet Outsiders Logo Magnet
Buy a The Outsiders Logo Beanie The Outsiders Logo Beanie
Buy a Outsiders Poem Denim Tote Outsiders Poem Denim Tote
Buy a The Outsiders Pin Set The Outsiders Pin Set

Videos