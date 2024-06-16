Video: The Cast of STEREOPHONIC Performs 'Masquerade' on The Tony Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 77th Annual Tony Awards have wrapped up!

Check out our full list of winners here.

The cast of Stereophonic took to the stage to perform 'Masquerade'.

Watch the full performance below:

The 77th Annual Tony Awards aired from 8:00-11:00 PM live ET / 5:00-8:00 PM live PT on the CBS Television Network, and streamed live on Paramount+ for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

Performances at this year's Tony Awards included Stereophonic, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy and Water for Elephants. Additionally, Nicole Scherzinger, who will make her Broadway debut next season in Sunset Boulevard, performed the 'In Memoriam' segment.

BroadwayWorld is also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of their acceptance speeches, live photos from the red carpet, and interviews from the winners' room. Stay tuned here for all of the updates!