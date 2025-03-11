Video: Tank Discusses Broadway Debut in HELL's KITCHEN with Sherri Shepherd

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tonight March 11, R&B star Durrell Babbs, also known as "Tank," will make his Broadway debut in Hell's Kitchen, taking over the role of Davis from Brandon Victor Dixon. Ahead of his debut, the performer sat down with Sherri Shepherd to discuss his decision to join the cast of the show.

During the conversation, Tank shared how meaningful this is for him, fulfilling a longtime desire to develop his craft on the Broadway stage. “To be called and chosen is a different kind of thing to live up to," he said, of joining the show, adding, “To make [Keys] proud and stand in this space…it is an honor.”

His Broadway debut comes following his retirement in 2021, due to vertigo and deafness in one ear. "When these things happen, you feel like you're running out of time," the performer admitted. "This [role] is part of time management, me saying 'Okay, I love music but the Broadway stage is something that I love and want to be great in as well.'" Watch the full interview with Tank now.

Tank is a multi-Grammy nominated and platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer and actor with a career spanning over 25 years. His catalog includes some of the genre’s biggest hits, including eight #1 singles, “Can’t Let It Show,” “I Deserve,” “Slow,” “See Through Love,” “Before We Get Started” and “When We.” He will appear in Hell's Kitchen for 13 weeks only.

Hell's Kitchen is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.