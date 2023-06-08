Video: THE WHO'S TOMMY Extended at the Goodman; Get a Behind the Scenes Look

Due to high demand for tickets, Goodman Theatre adds eight performances to the run of its summer musical smash, The Who’s Tommy. With the first performance set for Tuesday, June 13, Chicago is first to experience this production, reimagined by original Tony Award-winning creators Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff, three decades after their epic pop-culture musical theater sensation first bowed on Broadway. The Who’s Tommy appears at Goodman Theatre June 13 – July 30 (Opening Night is Monday, June 26) in the 856-seat Albert Theatre; for tickets ($30 - $185, subject to change) call 312.443.3800, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Tommy or purchase in-person at the Goodman Box Office at 170 N. Dearborn (12 noon – 5pm). Northern Trust is the Lead Corporate Sponsor, Winston & Strawn LLP is the Major Corporate Sponsor and Shure is the Technical Supporter.

Watch a behind the scenes video of Lorin Latarro and Ali Louis Bourzgui as they discuss The Who's Tommy below!

A pop-up pinball arcade joins the run of The Who’s Tommy! Audiences can play our original Tommy pinball machine and take their shot at becoming “The Pinball Wizard.” The highest score at the end of the run will win a custom Tommy fender Stratocaster—signed by Pete Townshend of The Who! The arcade is open 90 minutes pre-show on most dates, closed during intermission, and open for 60 minutes post-show. Rules of engagement: play is free, but limited to one game per person. Competing gamers who beat the high score should capture a selfie that includes their score and the date in the picture and email it to Pinball@GoodmanTheatre.org. More details at GoodmanTheatre.org/Tommy.

EXTENSION WEEK PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

-Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30pm

-Wednesday, July 26 at 7:30pm

-Thursday, July 27 at 2pm

-Thursday, July 27 at 7:30pm

-Friday, July 28 at 8pm

-Saturday, July 29 at 2pm and 8pm

-Sunday, July 30 at 2pm

ABOUT THE WHO’S TOMMY

Myth and spectacle combine in this 2023 reimagining of The Who’s 1969 rock concept album, Tommy—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.

A cast of 29 and a nine-piece band performs the classic songs in an exciting new staging. In title role of Tommy Walker is Ali Louis Bourzgui (Layalina, The Band’s Visit national tour), with Adam Jacobs (Aladdin, Les Misérables and The Lion King on Broadway) as his father, Captain Walker and Alison Luff (Escape to Margaritaville, Waitress and Matilda on Broadway) as his mother, Mrs. Walker. Joining them are John Ambrosino (Les Misérables on Broadway) as Uncle Ernie; Bobby Conte (Company, A Bronx Tale The Musicalon Broadway) as Cousin Kevin; and Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants and Holler If Ya Hear Me on Broadway) as the Acid Queen.

Also joining the cast are Jeremiah Alsop, Stephen Brower, Haley Gustafson, Sheldon Henry, Aliah James, Gabriel Kearns, Tassy Kirbas Lily Kren, Nathan Lucrezio, Alexandra Matteo, Morgan McGhee, Mark Mitrano, Reagan Pender, Daniel Quadrino, Nathe Rowbotham, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Zach Sorrow, Ayana Strutz and Andrew Tufano. Young Tommy is played as a child and a pre-adolescent by the following actors in rotation: Ava Rose Doty, Presley Rose Jones, Annabel Finch and Ezekiel Ruiz.

In addition to Latarro, the creative team includes music supervision and additional arrangements by Ron Melrose (Jersey Boys on Broadway, London and national tour); set design by David Korins (Hamilton, Beetlejuice, Here Lies Love on Broadway); costume design by Sarafina Bush (for colored girls..., Pass Over on Broadway); lighting design by Amanda Zieve (Broadway associate on Escape to Margaritaville and Allegiance); sound design by Gareth Owen (Back to the Future, & Juliet and MJ on Broadway); and projection design by Peter Nigrini (MJ and Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway). Casting is by Lauren Port, CSA and Rachael Jimenez, CSA. New York casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Merri Sugarman, CSA. Tripp Phillips is the Production Stage Manager and Nikki Blue and Jason Hindelang are the Stage Managers.

A nine-piece band performs the Tony Award-winning original score, featuring Rick Fox (Keyboard/Conductor), Valerie Gebert(Keyboard/Associate Conductor), Bobby Everson (Percussion), Chris Forte (Guitar), Jeremiah Frederick (Horn), Larry Kohut (Bass), Felton Offard (Guitar), Rose Snyder (Keyboard) and Jim Widlowski (Drums).