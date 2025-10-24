Video: THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Spotlighted on TODAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, TODAY dedicated a segment to the cult classic during Friday's broadcast, catching up with fans who continue to attend midnight screenings of the film. NBC’s Joe Fryer spoke with costumed attendees, the shadowcasts who perform the roles live alongside the film, and the original cast of the 1975 movie. Check it out now.

In honor of the 50th anniversary this year, a wide array of events and tributes are planned to salute the enduring legacy of the genre-defying cult classic, including a tour with the cast, special screenings, commemorative merchandise, and more. Check out the full event lineup here.

Based on the stage musical by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has gone on to become a fan-favorite musical, particularly on the midnight theater circuit. Through its legendary late-night screenings, complete with shadow casts, fan costumes, and interactive rituals, the film pioneered a new kind of audience participation that redefined the moviegoing experience. With weekly screenings around the world, The Rocky Horror Picture Show continues to make history as the longest-running theatrical release of all time. Check out BroadwayWorld's interview with Andreas Zerr, the director of the Rocky Horror documentary, Sane Inside Insanity.

The beloved movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie who dates a groupie, Columbia, played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien.