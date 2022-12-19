Video: THE LION KING Celebrates 25 Years With Spanish-Language Performance of 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight?'
Pearl Khewzi stars as Nala in the Broadway production of the Disney classic, while Agustín Argüello stars as Simba in the Madrid production.
The Lion King's 25th Anniversary on Broadway continues its celebration, globally with this all-new rendition of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" performed in Spanish, featuring Pearl Khewzi, who stars as Nala in the Broadway production, and Agustín Argüello, who stars as Simba in the Madrid production.
While two Broadway juggernauts have previously reached this milestone, The Lion King marks several historic firsts. Never before has a show in its 25th year been playing in so many productions around the world simultaneously and placed in the Top 5 grossing Broadway shows this long - nearly 1,300 consecutive weeks and counting.
Currently, 115,000 people enjoy the show in nine productions on three continents every week. There have been 27 productions over the life of the show, seen by a staggering 112 million people. That is more than the combined populations of Canada, Greece, Sweden, Holland, Denmark and Australia.
The Broadway production opened on November 13, 1997 and has played through four NYC Mayoral administrations, five presidential administrations and 11 Olympics.
