Video: THE LAST FIVE YEARS Cast Takes Final Bow on Broadway

The first ever Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years played its final performance of its limited engagement on Sunday, June 22, 2025, as scheduled at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. The production starred Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, and was directed by Tony Award Nominee Whitney White. Check out a video of the final curtain call below!

About The Last Five Years

Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City. She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing theatrical event.

One of the most popular musicals of the last 25 years came to Broadway for the first time ever, featuring the acclaimed powerhouse score by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and a bold new vision by Tony Award-nominated director Whitney White.