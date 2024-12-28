Video: THE GREAT GATSBY's Ryah Nixon Discusses Doing a Broadway Show Every Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Great Gatsby ensemble member and understudy Ryah Nixon discusses the reality of doing a Broadway show every day in the video here!

"It is very tiring. As an understudy, it's hard to pace yourself because you don't know necessarily what your next day is going to entail," says Nixon.

When she feels this way, Nixon says she thinks of an audience member who might be coming to a Broadway for the first time, and it gives her energy.

The Great Gatsby is currently running at the Broadway Theatre. Alongside Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada as Gatsby and Daisy respectively, the musical’s current cast includes Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim (thru January 5). Three-time Tony Award nominee Terrence Mann will play the role of Wolfsheim from January 8 – April 20, 2025. Sarah Hyland will return to Broadway as Daisy Buchanan beginning Monday, February 10, alongside Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, who begins performances on January 21.



Joining Nixon in the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard, Austin Colby, Curtis Holland, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Pascal Pastrana, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Derek Jordan Taylor, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, and Katie Webber. Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Morgan Harrison, Brandon J. Large, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Elena Ricardo, Jake Trammel, and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel round out the cast as swings.



F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby. The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.



Lead produced by acclaimed, award-winning producer Chunsoo Shin, the musical features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.