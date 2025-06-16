Video: THE GREAT GATSBY Performs at the Jazz Age Lawn Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The rain didn't stop cast members of The Great Gatsby as they brought their show to the Jazz Age Lawn Party over the weekend! Dariana Mullen performed "La Dee Dah With You," along with Curtis Holland and Kurt Csolak tap dancing. Watch the video of their performance below.

"It was fun La Dee Dah-ing with you Jazz Age Lawn Party," the show's Instagram account captioned their post. "Please give a HUGE Old Sport applause in the comments for our incredible cast members, Curtis Holland, Dariana Mullen, and Kurt Csolak who gave an amazing performance despite the rainy conditions!"

About The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby is now in its second year at The Broadway Theatre. The cast also includes: Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Nick, Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby (Frozen Tour) as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, “The Good Wife”) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots) as Meyer Wolfsheim. Aisha Jackson joins the cast tonight as Daisy Buchanan, joining Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel is now an award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical, hailed by Entertainment Weekly as “A Great, Big Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy,” transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.” The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing.