Video: Stephanie Mills Has Come Back Home to Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It was almost 55 years ago that Broadway legend Stephanie Mills made her debut in Maggie Flynn. Now she is back at home onstage, playing eight shows a week at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

"It feels amazing," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's like riding a bike! I grew up in theatre, and I'm glad I started in theatre because it taught me a lot of discipline. It taught me a lot about entertaining."

Mills is starring in the eight-time Tony-winning Hadestown as Hermes- a role created by her friend and co-star from the original company of The Wiz, André De Shields.

"Hermes is a beast of a role! I talked to André De Shields, who won the Tony [for this role], and he said that I should do it. I asked him for advice and he said, 'I can't tell you how to play it like a woman, but I can tell you that you always have to be engaged.' I can never disconnect as Mrs. Hermes."

Watch as Stephanie chats more about the joys of being back onstage and why she can't get enough of Hadestown.