Video: Stephanie Hsu Addresses WICKED Movie Casting Rumors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Stephanie Hsu is shedding light on those Wicked casting rumors. On a recent visit to Watch What Happens Live, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star was asked to clarify whether she ever auditioned for the part of Glinda in the new film, following Internet speculation.

"I actually did not audition for Galinda," Hsu reveals in the video. "I was asked to audition but I don't feel in my heart to be a Glinda/Galinda." She goes on to praise Ariana Grande's performance in the film, calling the performer "amazing" and likening her to Lucille Ball. Watch the full video here.

Best known for her Academy Award-nominated performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Hsu's stage credits include Be More Chill and The Spongebob Musical. She will next be seen in the TV series Laid, which debuts on Peacock on December 19.

Wicked, currently in theaters, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.