Video: Sky Lakota-Lynch Unpacks His 'Crazy, Surreal' Nomination

Sky Lakota-Lynch is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

By: Jun. 10, 2024
Sky Lakota-Lynch made his Broadway debut in 2018 as a replacement in Dear Evan Hansen. Six years later, he's back on 45th Street, this time creating a role on Broadway, and now he has a Tony nomination to show for it.

"[The Outsiders] is telling the truth," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's seeing the kids who are in the shadows and bringing them out. We're telling a story that's been told for 60 years, but in a different way."

Watch as Sky chats more about his the importance of this story, why being nominated means so much to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.





