Video: Senator Chuck Schumer Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

The Senator was featured on stage as a guest star in the role of "Producer", a role filled by many stars since the show began performances.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 3 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway

Gutenberg! The Musical! Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from $49
Cast
Photos
Videos

Senator Chuck Schumer recently paid a visit to Gutenberg! The Musical! and was featured on stage as a guest star in the role of "Producer". Since the musical opened, this role has been filled with many stars making guest appearances, including Nathan Lane, JJ AbramsPatti LuPone, John Stamos, Josh Groban, John Stamos, Billy Crystal, and many more!

Check out the video of Schumer making his cameo below!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chuck Schumer (@senschumer)

About Gutenberg! The Musical!

Gutenberg! The Musical! is playing a strictly limited engagement at the Jones Theatre through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only.

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

The design team for Gutenberg! features Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), T.O. Sterrett (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Marco Paguia (music director), Liz Caplan (vocal supervision), Ian Unterman (associate director), Nancy Renee Braun (movement), C12 Casting (casting director), and Rachel Sterner (production stage manager). The standbys for Gutenberg! are Russell Daniels (Standby for Bud) and Sam Hartley (Standby for Doug).

Gutenberg! The Musical! is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre GroupPatrick Catullo; Bad Robot Live; Seth A. GoldsteinIsaac Robert Hurwitz; Runyonland Productions; Elizabeth Armstrong; Timothy Bloom; Larry Lelli; Alchemation; The Council; Crescent Road; Wendy FedermanMarcia Goldberg; Hariton DeRoy; LD Entertainment; James L. NederlanderAl NocciolinoSpencer RossIndependent Presenters Network; Medley Houlihan/Score 3 Partners; Triptyk Studios/Iris SmithJonathan Demar/Griffin Dohr; Andrew Diamond/Alexander Donnelly; FutureHome Productions/Koenisberg Subhedar; Roy Gabay/Nicole EisenbergJessica R. Jenen/Linda B. Rubin; Dan Powell/Amplify Pictures; Jeremy Wein/Walport Productions; Kristin CaskeyMike Isaacson; and Bee Carrozzini.




RELATED STORIES

1
Andrew Rannells Says TAMMY FAYE Could Be Coming to Broadway Very Soon Photo
Andrew Rannells Says TAMMY FAYE Could Be Coming to Broadway 'Very Soon'

Elton John and Jake Shears' Tammy Faye: the Musical might be coming to Broadway 'very soon!' Andrew Rannells, who played Jim Bakker in the 2022 production in the U.K., sat down on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live last night with his Gutenberg! the Musical co-star Josh Gad and discussed the musical's Broadway transfer. Watch the videos now!

2
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Gutenberg! The Musical! on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

3
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Photo
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!

It was a big night last Thursday at the James Earl Jones Theatre, where Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells returned to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical!  In this video, check out interviews from the star studded red carpet with Jimmy Fallon, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Nathan Lane, Kerry Butler, Nikki M. James and more!

4
Have There Been Many Two-Person Broadway Musicals Before GUTENBERG? Photo
Have There Been Many Two-Person Broadway Musicals Before GUTENBERG?

This time, the reader question was: Have there been many Broadway musicals starring only two actors, before Gutenberg! The Musical!?

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Gutenberg The Musical Jellybean Satan Socks Gutenberg The Musical Jellybean Satan Socks
Gutenberg the Musical Satan the Cat Plush Gutenberg the Musical Satan the Cat Plush
Gutenberg The Musical Unisex Photo Tee Gutenberg The Musical Unisex Photo Tee
Gutenberg The Musical Unisex Quote Hoodie Gutenberg The Musical Unisex Quote Hoodie

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: COMPANY XIV'S NUTCRACKER ROUGE Celebrates Opening Night Hosted By J. Harrison GheePhotos: COMPANY XIV'S NUTCRACKER ROUGE Celebrates Opening Night Hosted By J. Harrison Ghee
Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Welcomes Angela Bassett, Alicia Keys, Mariska Hargitay, and Hilary Swank Backstage!Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Welcomes Angela Bassett, Alicia Keys, Mariska Hargitay, and Hilary Swank Backstage!
Alicia Keys to Perform One-Night-Only Concert AN EVENING WITH THE COMPOSER at The Public TheaterAlicia Keys to Perform One-Night-Only Concert AN EVENING WITH THE COMPOSER at The Public Theater
Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo Perform 'Thirty Years' From THE LAST MATCH with Sylvana Joyce & The MomentVideo: Watch Ramin Karimloo Perform 'Thirty Years' From THE LAST MATCH with Sylvana Joyce & The Moment

Videos

Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You