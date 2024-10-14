Video: Schele Williams Talks BROADWAY RALLIES FOR KAMALA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tonight, Broadway and Hollywood’s best will gather for Broadway Rallies for Kamala, a special event in New York City to mobilize audience members and remote viewers across the country to get involved in supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the final weeks leading up to Election Day, November 5th.

We spoke to the event's director Schele Williams about the event and the dial-a-thon that has made one million phone calls for the Harris campaign.

"It's incredible...." said Williams. "It works. That's the reason that we're doing it. Phone banking has proved to be incredibly effective. You pick up the phone (you think nobody's gonna answer the phone) and they do, and they do have questions. The great thing about the phone banking is they actually teach you how to answer the questions. It's a very comfortable, very realistic thing you can do from home. And you look at a screen and you see all these stars you love doing it with you, we're doing it together."

Broadway Rallies for Kamala! will be performed in front of a live, invited audience and live streamed nationally for free via BroadwayWorld at 7:30pm ET.

Broadway Rallies for Kamala! will feature appearances and performances by Ana Gasteyer, Anne Hathaway, Arielle Jacobs, Audra McDonald, Avery Wilson, Billy Porter, Chasten Buttigieg, Coby Getzug, Hennessy Winkler, Isabelle McCalla, J. Harrison Ghee, Jasmine Crockett, Javier Muñoz, Jenn Gambatese, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Judy Kuhn, Kate Reinders, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Kyle Freeman, Laura Bell Bundy, Liam Pearce, Lili Thomas, Lilli Cooper, Lillias White, Melba Moore, Patti Murin, Priscilla Lopez, Raúl Esparza, Rosie Perez, Shaina Taub, Stephen Schwartz, Whoopi Goldberg, Wilson Cruz and cast members from Broadway’s SUFFS (Ally Bonino, Chessa Metz, Dana Costello, Jenna Bainbridge, Monica Tulia Ramirez and Tsilala Brock). The rally will also feature Christian Arredondo, Isaac Kueber, Lindsay Lavin, Luis Mora, Luke Islam, Morgan Smart, Regina Famatigan, Sabrina Shah, Samantha Joy Pearlman, Sean-Michael Bruno, Ta'Nika Gibson and Will Jackson.

The event is produced by James Wesley Jackson, Seth Rudetsky, Bruce Cohen, Robb Nanus and Jeff Metzler. Directed by Schele Williams with music direction by Seth Rudetsky, the evening will include musical performances and energizing calls-to-action by a diverse slate of leaders, celebrities and surrogates. The creative team also includes David Rockwell (scenic design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), Andrew Lazarow (video design) and Shannon Slaton (sound design).

Sign up here to stay informed about the event.