Video: Sarah Hyland Takes First Bows in THE GREAT GATSBY

Sarah Hyland officially took her first bows as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby last night, Monday, February 10. Check out video of her first bows here! Hyland stars opposite Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby.

Hyland, best known for her portrayal of Haley Dunphy in the critically acclaimed television series "Modern Family," has led a multifaceted career that spans across film, television, and theater. She made her Broadway debut in Grey Gardens as a young Jackie Bouvier and returned to the New York stage this year as Audrey in the current hit revival of Little Shop of Horrors. Her other credits include notable roles in ABC’s “Annie” and “Dirty Dancing” remakes, Hair at The Hollywood Bowl, Geek Charming, Vampire Academy, Struck by Lightning, and “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.” Hyland is also the co-founder and creative director of the chocolate supplement brand SOURSE. This year, she was honored with the first-ever Variety Courage Award at the magazine’s Power of Women gala, for her work as an advocate for domestic abuse survivors and animal welfare.

The musical’s current cast also includes Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim (thru January 5). Three-time Tony Award nominee Terrence Mann will play the role of Wolfsheim through April 20, 2025.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby. The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.