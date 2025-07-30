Video: Sandra Oh Praises TWELFTH NIGHT Cast, Recites Shakespeare on LATE NIGHT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For Sandra Oh, starring in Twelfth Night at Shakespeare in the Park is a dream come true. "I kind of feel like I'm finally having the theater career that I feel like I've always dreamt of having," the performer shared during a recent visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. "When I was growing up in a small town in Canada, all I wanted to do was be on stage in New York."

Oh is currently in rehearsals for this production, which will reopen the newly renovated Delacorte Theater this August. Oh explained that she enjoys working with a cast of wide-ranging performers, from young graduates to longtime theater actors like Jesse Tyler Ferguson. "[Jesse's] physical comedy is so high. I'll just be watching him in rehearsal, and I'll see him practicing how he's going to flick his hand for a comedy beat. It's so stellar."

Watch the full interview, where Oh talks about her previous Shakespeare experiences, the difficulty of improvisation, and recites her most difficult line in the show. The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night will begin previews on August 7 and officially open on Thursday, August 21, and run through Sunday, September 14. It is directed by The Public’s Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director and Tony Award nominee Saheem Ali. It was recently announced that the production will be filmed for PBS and air this November.