Video: Sam Pinkleton Reacts to Tony Win for Best Director of a Play

Oh, Mary! is running on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre.
Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Sam Pinkleton took home a Tony Award for 'Best Direction of a Play' for his outstanding work in Oh, Mary!. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!
Pinkleton choreographed Stephen Sondheim's final musical Here We Are at The Shed. Other recent work includes a new stage production of The Wizard Of Oz at ACT in San Francisco (with surprise guests including Sister Roma, the Bay Area Intertribal Dancers, and the San Francisco Gay + Lesbian Freedom Marching Band), the undefinable dance-driven club experience Untitled DanceShowPartyThing for Virgin Voyages (created with Ani Taj), the world premiere of Noah Diaz’s You Will Get Sick starring Linda Lavin (Roundabout Theater Company), a new production of the Go-Go’s musical Head Over Heels, starring Alaska 5000 and Lea DeLaria (created with Jenny Koons for Pasadena Playhouse), the world premiere of Jeanine Tesori and David Henry Hwang’s Pulitzer Prize Finalist Soft Power (The Public Theater / Center Theater Group), and a revival of Liz Swados’ groundbreaking musical Runaways, reconceived as a youth-led civic spectacular in Central Park. His work on Broadway includes the electropop epic Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 with Josh Groban (Tony Award Nomination), Macbeth with Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, the musical adaptation of Amélie, a revival of Machinal with Rebecca Hall, and the world premieres of Heisenberg and Significant Other.