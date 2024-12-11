Video: STEREOPHONIC Tiny Desk Concert with Will Brill, Juliana Canfield, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of its Broadway run ending on January 12, the Tony-award-winning play Stereophonic took part in an NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

The original Broadway cast members perform the music, including Will Brill (who won a Tony for his performance), Juliana Canfield, Tom Pecinka, Sarah Pidgeon, and Chris Stack. They are joined by composer Butler and music director and orchestrator Justin Craig.

The cast treats viewers to "Bright (Fast)" featuring Pidgeon's earthy twang, the Pecinka-led "Seven Roads," and Canfield's contemplative duo of "Drive," (supported by Stack and Brill's propulsive beat) and "In Your Arms." Throughout the performance, Butler and Craig provide embellishments that help build out the sonic footprint of the tunes. Our unnamed band (as the audience never quite learns its actual name) closes the set with "Masquerade" in all its grooving '70s rock grandeur. Watch the concert now!

Playing through January 12, 2025 at the Golden Theatre, Stereophonic stars Benjamin Anthony Anderson, Tony Award winner Will Brill, Andrew Butler, Amy Forsyth, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and Chris Stack. Directed by Tony winner Daniel Aukin, written by Tony winner David Adjmi, and with music by Grammy Award winner Will Butler.

Stereophonic is produced by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Sonia Friedman Productions, Linden Productions, and Ashley Melone & Nick Mills. Stereophonic is the most Tony-nominated play of all time and the winner of five Tony Awards including Best Play.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

The Stereophonic creative team includes Tony Award nominee David Zinn (scenic designer), Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash (Costume Designer), Tony Award nominee Jiyoun Chang(lighting designer), Tony Award nominees Butler and Justin Craig (orchestrations) Tony Award nominee Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Justin Craig (music director), and Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach). Casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA; Alaine Alldaffer, CSA; Lisa Donadio, CSA.