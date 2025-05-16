 tracking pixel
Video: SMASH Cast Performs 'I Never Met A Wolf Who Didn't Love To Howl' on THE VIEW

The full cast recording of the Broadway musical is available now.

By: May. 16, 2025
Robyn Hurder and the cast of the Tony-nominated musical Smash joined The View on Friday for a performance of the song I Never Met A Wolf Who Didn't Love To Howl. Watch the performance, and check out the full cast recording, available to stream below.

Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers), Smash stars Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin  Rouge) as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom) as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez (Spring  Awakening, “Smash” TV Series) as “Tracy,” John Behlmann (Shucked) as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine  Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman (Frozen Tour) as “Karen,” Jacqueline B.  Arnold (Moulin Rouge) as “Anita,” Bella Coppola (Six) as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin (Some Like It Hot) as “Charlie,” Nicholas  Matos (Broadway Debut) as “Scott” and Megan Kane (& Juliet) as “Holly.” 

The company includes Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel GaymonMerritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRoryJ Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber

Smash features a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time GRAMMY winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like  It Hot, Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be  used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage. With a book by two of Broadway’s most  seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony winner Bob  Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On The  Town), who choreographed the television series, reprises his role for the stage adaptation. 

Smash features scenic design by two-time Tony winner Beowulf Boritt (New York, New York), costume design by Lucille  Lortel winner Alejo Vietti (Titanique), lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington (Chicago), sound design by two-time  Tony winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), projection design by S Katy Tucker orchestrations by three time Tony winner Doug Besterman (The Producers), dance and incidental music arrangements by Tony nominee Sam Davis (New York, New York), and music supervision by two-time Tony winner and two-time Grammy winner Stephen  Oremus (Wicked, Frozen). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as General Managers. Casting by Bernard Telsey, CSA and Kristian  Charbonier, CSA. 

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the  opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious  setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on  the NBC television series that inspired it. 


