Video: Ryan Reynolds Joins James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison for 5 QUESTIONS WITH JAMES AND JAM
The episode features Reynolds in discussion with the duo on everything from family, football, career moves, and more.
Ryan Reynolds recently spoke with A Strange Loop's James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison for the latest episode of the Broadway stars' podcast 5 Questions with James and JAM.
Watch below!
The newly released episode features Reynolds in discussion with the duo on everything from family, football, career moves, and getting booed to A Strange Loop and the source of his unending charm.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|voting ends in
Related Stories
More Hot Stories For You
AIN'T NO MO' to Play Final Performance on Broadway Today
December 23, 2022
The Broadway production of Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' will play its final performance. Read details about Cooper's campaign to save the show, take a look back at photos from opening night, and more.
Jessie Mueller and James Monroe Iglehart Lead Studio Cast Recording Of THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER, Available Now!
December 23, 2022
Tony Award winners Jessie Mueller (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Waitress, The Minutes) and James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme), lead the brand-new studio cast recording of the beloved holiday musical, THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER, now available on all major digital music platforms.
Future Remains Unclear For Victory Gardens Theater as New Details Emerge
December 23, 2022
Will Victory Gardens ever return following the controversy that unfolded earlier this year? Once one of Chicago's most iconic theatre companies, the future is now unclear as more details are emerging about what exactly went down.
Wake Up With BWW 12/23: Will Broadway Be Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather?
December 23, 2022
Top stories include an update on what happens to Broadway when there is inclement weather, and more!
VIDEO: Entertainment Community Fund To Present RAGTIME 25th Anniversary Concert In 2023
December 22, 2022
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Entertainment Community Fund President and one of the stars of the original Broadway production of Ragtime, has announced that the fund is currently planning a 2023 concert to celebrate the musical's 25th anniversary! See the video of Stokes' announcement here!
December 23, 2022
The Broadway production of Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' will play its final performance. Read details about Cooper's campaign to save the show, take a look back at photos from opening night, and more.
Jessie Mueller and James Monroe Iglehart Lead Studio Cast Recording Of THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER, Available Now!
December 23, 2022
Tony Award winners Jessie Mueller (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Waitress, The Minutes) and James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme), lead the brand-new studio cast recording of the beloved holiday musical, THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER, now available on all major digital music platforms.
Future Remains Unclear For Victory Gardens Theater as New Details Emerge
December 23, 2022
Will Victory Gardens ever return following the controversy that unfolded earlier this year? Once one of Chicago's most iconic theatre companies, the future is now unclear as more details are emerging about what exactly went down.
Wake Up With BWW 12/23: Will Broadway Be Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather?
December 23, 2022
Top stories include an update on what happens to Broadway when there is inclement weather, and more!
VIDEO: Entertainment Community Fund To Present RAGTIME 25th Anniversary Concert In 2023
December 22, 2022
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Entertainment Community Fund President and one of the stars of the original Broadway production of Ragtime, has announced that the fund is currently planning a 2023 concert to celebrate the musical's 25th anniversary! See the video of Stokes' announcement here!