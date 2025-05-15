Video: Ryan McCartan Performs 'For Her' From THE GREAT GATSBY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Ryan McCartan perform "For Her" from The Great Gatsby, accompanied by composer Jason Howland. The video was recorded at popular New York City cabaret venue So & So's. Earlier this year, McCartan took over the musical’s title role from Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, and now leads the cast alongside “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland as Daisy Buchanan. Watch a video of him performing "Past is Catching Up to Me" here.

The Great Gatsby is ‘roaring on’ into its second year at The Broadway Theatre. In addition to Hyland and McCartan, the current principal cast which includes: Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Nick, Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby (Frozen Tour) as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, “The Good Wife”) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots) as Meyer Wolfsheim. Aisha Jackson joins the cast as Daisy on June 16.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel is now an award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical, hailed by Entertainment Weekly as “A Great, Big Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy,” transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.” The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing.

McCartan originated the role of JD in the cult-hit Heathers The Musical and its world premiere cast recording. He went on to star on Broadway as Fiyero in Wicked and Hans in Disney’s Frozen. Additional credits include Mac in Scotland, PA (Roundabout Theater Company), Tony in West Side Story (Lyric Opera of Chicago), Randy Newman’s Faust: The Concert (The Soraya), Brad in Kenny Ortega’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show on FOX, and Diggie in Disney’s “Liv and Maddie”.