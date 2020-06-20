Video Roundup: Happy Birthday, Jason Robert Brown! Watch Jeremy Jordan, Kelli O'Hara, and More Sing His Songs!
Today is Jason Robert Brown's birthday! Celebrate with us by taking a look at some of our favorite performances of his songs.
Videos feature Jeremy Jordan, Jonathan Groff, Kelli O'Hara, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and more!
Jeremy Jordan - Moving Too Fast (The Last 5 Years)
Cynthia Erivo - Still Hurting (The Last 5 Years)
Caissie Levy - Shiksa Goddess (The Last 5 Years)
Jonathan Groff - Moving Too Fast (The Last 5 Years)
Parade at the 1999 Tony Awards
Kelli O'Hara - To Build a Home (Bridges of Madison County)
Ariana Grande - Lamest Place in the World (13)
Carrie Hope Fletcher - Lamest Place in the World (13)
