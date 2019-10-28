Video Roundup: HAMILTON Fans Bring The $10 Founding Father To TikTok

The world's gonna know his name thanks to Hamilton fans taking to TikTok! The ten-dollar founding father has come to the new social media platform through the show's songs including 'We Know,' 'The Schuyler Sisters' and 'Aaron Burr Sir.' We've compiled some of the standout posts for you to enjoy; check them all out below!

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

The TikTok app was launched in 2017 as a way for consumers to create and share short lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos. In October 2018, it became the most downloaded app in the United States. It is currently available in over 150 markets, and in 75 languages, and in February 2019, TikTok hit one billion downloads globally.

