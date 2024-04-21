Video: Redmayne, Rankin, Neuwirth, and More Talk CABARET on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CBS Sunday Morning's Mo Rocco spoke to Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin, Bebe Neuwirth, and more on their new immersive production of Cabaret. Cabaret had its opening night gala celebration starting last night Saturday, April 20, and will officially open on Sunday, April 21.

Gayle Rankin, who plays Sally Bowles said: "I started thinking about Liza the other night, and I was like: Stop! Stop it!" she laughed. "I was like: I honor you, I honor you, I honor you, I have to go on stage now!"

"Every night, beneath where you're standing, I sort of emerge from down here [with] that iconic drum roll. I stand in the bottom waiting to be rocketed up to the stage, and it feels like going to the guillotine. And then, just as it just starts to rise, something euphoric happens," said Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, who plays the Emcee.

Cabaret is celebrating its 58th anniversary this year. When asked why it keeps returning to Broadway, Bebe Neuwirth, who plays Fraulein Schneider, said: "The first answer is the music, because it's just glorious. It's also, sadly, timeless, because it is also a story about encroaching evil, and what do we do in the face of it? Do we recognize it? Do we acknowledge it? Do we fight it?"

Cabaret also stars Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and three-time Helen Hayes Award winner Natascia Diaz as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

The cast of Cabaret includes Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie,’ Ayla Ciccone-Burton as ‘Helga,’ Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,’ Marty Lauter as ‘Victor,’ Loren Lester as‘Herman/Max,’ David Merino as ‘Lulu,’ Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,’ MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,’ and Paige Smallwood as ‘Rosie.’ Swings include Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

The Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, feature dancers Alaïa, Iron Bryan, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Deja McNair and swings Ida Saki and Spencer James Weidie. The musicians of the Prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Maeve Stier (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).

For this production of Cabaret, the creative team have transformed the August Wilson Theatre into the Kit Kat Club with an in-the-round auditorium and custom spaces which guests will be invited to explore during the Prologue, the production’s pre-show entertainment. After purchasing tickets, guests will receive a “club entry time” to allow them to take in the world of the club before the show starts.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Evening Standard Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.