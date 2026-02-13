Coming Up at 54 Below: Exclusive Previews from Jenn Colella, Kate Baldwin & More

Winter is here is coming and some of Broadway's best performers are getting ready to hit the stage at NYC's premiere cabaret destination, 54 Below. Enjoy previews from some of this month's performers, including Kate Baldwin, Paulo Szot, Liz Callaway, Jenn Colella, and Storm Large. Get your tickets today!

Kate Baldwin

March 13 - 15, 2026

Fresh from her acclaimed run as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago and PBS’s Leading Ladies of Broadway, two-time Tony® nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian’s Rainbow, Big Fish) returns to 54 Below accompanied by her longtime music director and collaborator, Georgia Stitt, on piano. She’ll share favorite songs by Kander and Ebb, Sondheim, Guettel, Ahrens and Flaherty, and Tesori that celebrate the roles she’s loved and the few that got away. And of course some friends will appear as special guests!

Paulo Szot

March 6 - April 5, 2026

Tony Award® winning actor Paulo Szot (South Pacific) returns to 54 Below with a brand new show! After originating the role of Lance in the hit musical & Juliet and a showstopping turn as Hades in Hadestown, Paulo returns to 54 Below with his rich baritone and the wonderful musicians from the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by maestro Luke Frazier. This “Enchanted Evening” will be a musical journey filled with the most romantic and touching songs from the Broadway stage and beyond!

The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz Album Release Concert

Mar 18, 20, & 21, 2026

Long an interpreter of the songs of Stephen Schwartz, Emmy winner and Tony® and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway turns her full attention to the songwriter celebrating the release of her brand-new album, The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz. Featuring songs from an extraordinary career that has spanned nearly 60-years (and in every form of media), as well as a brand new song, Liz honors Stephen in her signature way, pairing his iconic songs with tales of their lifelong professional relationship and friendship. Featuring Academy Award and Grammy-winning tunes from Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Baker’s Wife, and more, The Wizard and I is a personal celebration of the man who made a witch take flight and gave a bird sight.

Jenn Colella

Mar 27 & 28, 2026

Come enjoy an intimate evening with Tony® nominee Jenn Colella as she shares stories and insights from her 22 year career on Broadway. Colella electrifies with big showstoppers from the Broadway shows she’s starred in, including Come From Away, Chaplin, If/Then, SUFFS, and more. Sing along with some of Jenn’s other favorite pop, rock tunes that have shaped her journey along the way.

Storm Large

March 30 & 31, 2026

Storm Large tours the world as lead singer of Pink Martini, sings Kurt Weill with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras, and plays theaters and concert halls nationwide with her longtime band Le Bonheur, but it’s 54 Below that she loves returning to the most. She’s a bit singer/songwriter, a bit rockstar, and a lot of awesome. Joined by her band (and her ukelele), Storm brings her newest show—blending the American Songbook with the heart of rock n’ roll—to 54 Below for this exclusive NYC engagement. Whether it’s her originals, Cole Porter, Billie Eilish or Queen, you’ll want to be left in the wake of this storm.