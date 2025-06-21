Video: Rachel Zegler, HERCULES & More Perform at West End Live

The 20th West End Live continues through Sunday, June 22.
Celebrating its 20th year, West End LIVE returned to Trafalgar Square today, welcoming tens of thousands of theatre fans for a free event, presented by Westminster City Council and the Society of London Theatre with support from the Mayor of London, partners and sponsors.
West End LIVE attracts people of all ages into central London to experience the best of the West End - from the city's unparalleled theatre and culture scene to food, drink, fashion, nightlife, retail and more, providing a major boost to Westminster's local economy and supporting the creative industries.
An impressive line-up of over 50 top West End shows will perform at the event (running through Sunday, June 22), including Back To The Future, Cabaret, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Disney's Hercules, Disney's The Lion King, Fiddler On The Roof, Hamilton, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Matilda The Musical and Wicked.
Watch some highlights from Saturday's performances below:
Videos