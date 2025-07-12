Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Cast Soars at Broadway Sessions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned last month with the cast of Real Women Have Curves, which just concluded its Broadway run at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Performers included: Tatianna Cordoba ("She Used to Be Mine"), Aline Mayagoitia ("Starting Here, Starting Now"), Omar Madden ("Let's Stay Together"), Sandra Valls ("Dreams"), Zeus Mendoza ("The Book of Love"), Ariana Burks ("If This Is Love"), Claudia Mulet ("Que Te Pedi"), Elisa Galindez ("A Piece of Sky"), and more. The evening also featured performances by young vocalists Logan Bailey ("Can't Take My Eyes Off of You") and Ryan Parody ("In These Skies").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.