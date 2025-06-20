Video: Phillip Johnson Richardson Sings Acoustic 'Gramercy Park' from HELL'S KITCHEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Phillip Johnson Richardson “Phil.” perform an acoustic version of “Gramercy Park” from Hell's Kitchen! Joined by Jakeim Hart, Richardson slows it down for the latest installation of #HKUnplugged. He can currently be seen as 'Knuck' in the Tony-winning Broadway musical, now running at the Shubert Theatre!

Richardson made his Broadway debut as the Tin Man in The Wiz in 2024. A native of North Carolina and a graduate of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, he can be seen in the A24 feature film Sharper starring Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan and John Lithgow. He was a series regular in the Apple+ series Little Voices. His first job out of school was with the Chicago company of Hamilton.

The new #HKUnplugged video follows the recent release of Jessica Vosk performing "Love Looks Better," which dropped earlier this year.

HELL’S KITCHEN, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali – a 17-year-old girl full of fire. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it’s a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys’ classics and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going. Come experience where dreams begin: HELL’S KITCHEN.